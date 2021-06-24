WTC final: “Pujara dropping Taylor with 55 runs still needed at that stage proved extremely costly” - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg feels that Cheteshwar Pujara dropping Ross Taylor when New Zealand still needed 55 runs to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final proved costly for India. According to the former Australian spinner, anything could have happened if Pujara held onto the catch, considering the pressure situation of the WTC final.

Taylor was dropped on 26 by Pujara at first slip off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in the 31st over, with the Kiwis still needing over 50 runs to clinch the inaugural WTC title. Making India pay for the reprieve, Taylor remained unbeaten on 47 while skipper Kane Williamson scored 52* as New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket victory.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Hogg stated that India were made to regret their missed chances:

“A wonderful performance from New Zealand. India had their chances at the back end of the Test match to stay in it and win it. (Cheteshwar) Pujara dropping (Ross) Taylor with 55 runs still needed at that stage proved extremely costly. It was the final day of a final. There was pressure. You had (Henry) Nicholls, Watling was injured. Anything could have happened with the pressure around there. Taylor gone, (Kane) Williamson might have played a rash shot as well, not having that experience up at the other end.”

After Ravichandran Ashwin sent back New Zealand openers Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19), Taylor and Williamson featured in an unbroken 96-run stand for the third wicket.

Virat Kohli led with passion in the WTC final: Brad Hogg

“It was the pinnacle – being involved in the Final against a formidable side like India.”



Although India lost the WTC final, Hogg praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his passionate captaincy. The former spinner stated that Kohli did not give up right till the end. Hogg said:

“Williamson got dropped with about 10 runs left in the game. (Jasprit) Bumrah didn’t quite get the hands on it. But (Virat) Kohli’s passion (was evident). He still felt that India were in the game with 10 runs to go. He just felt something could have happened where they could have got quick wickets. He does not give up until that final run has been scored or that final wicket has been taken. Love Kohli’s leadership, not giving it away till that final moment.”

The 50-year-old added:

“He led his team well and batted well. Just a little bit of pressure on that final day of the WTC final got to him where he flashed outside off stump. That was a big wicket from (Kyle) Jamieson. He probably wanted to show his authority on the youngster and get India back in that contest.”

After Kohli was dismissed for 13, India were bowled out for just 170, setting New Zealand a below par target of 139.

From the devastating spells of Kyle Jamieson to Kane Williamson surviving Ravichandran Ashwin’s assault.



