WTC Final: “Shane Warne did not suggest which spinner New Zealand should have picked” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has opined that New Zealand played to their strengths by picking an all-pace attack for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in Southampton. According to Butt, the Black Caps’ decision was based on the conditions as well as the fact that India are great players of spin.

Earlier, Aussie legend Shane Warne had expressed displeasure at New Zealand’s decision to go without a spinner in the WTC final. Warne claimed that the Southampton pitch would offer turn later in the game.

In an interaction on his YouTube channel, Butt stated that New Zealand do not have a quality spinner in the squad to tackle India in the WTC final. He explained:

“The ball call spin even if there is moisture on the pitch. Teams that have quality spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can utilize the conditions and pick wickets. New Zealand do not have a world-class spinner and, secondly, India plays spin very well. So New Zealand must have taken both factors into consideration.

“Shane Warne expressed his disapproval over Black Caps’ decision to not play any spinner in the WTC final. But, he also did not suggest which spinner New Zealand should have picked. Should they have played Ajaz Patel? Mitchell Santner’s form has been so poor that he wasn’t even picked in the 15-member squad for the WTC final. Against Pakistan as well, he dismissed tailenders and not proper batsmen. The way India dominates spinners, they could have taken 60-70 runs off Santner’s 10 overs. New Zealand stuck to their strengths, so did Team India,” Butt added.

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

New Zealand do not have spinners who can exploit the rough in the WTC final: Salman Butt

Tweeting after New Zealand announced their playing XI, Warne pointed out that huge foot marks are already developing on the Southampton surface. Reacting to the statement, Butt stated:

“Good spinners can make use of the footmarks, but New Zealand do not have spinners who can exploit the rough. I really don’t know which spinner Warne was referring to when he said that New Zealand should have picked a spinner. But Warne is a legendary spin bowler, so he must have thought something. However, for me, New Zealand thought it was too big a risk to play with a slow bowler against a strong Indian batting line-up.”

🔹 A brilliant start from @BCCI's openers

🔹 The perfect response from @BLACKCAPS' seamers

🔹 The class of Virat Kohli



Relive day two of the #WTC21 Final. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/VJflwUmdeR — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

India ended Day 2 of the WTC final at 146 for 3, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane on 29. Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand’s most effective bowler, claiming 1 for 14 in 14 overs.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava