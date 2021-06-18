WTC final: “The Big Day is here!” - BCCI shares video of Team India’s inspirational journey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video which captures Team India’s emotional and fascinating journey in the World Test Championship (WTC). India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton, starting today.

Team India defeated Australia in an away series without several of their key players, who were injured. They then trounced England 3-1 at home to confirm their berth in the WTC final.

On Friday, the BCCI took to its official Twitter account to share a video featuring some of Team India’s memorable WTC moments. The clip was captioned:

“The Big Day is here! Get behind #TeamIndia & show your support as they take on New Zealand in #WTC21 Final in a few hours from now!”

The Big Day is here! 👏 👏



Get behind #TeamIndia & show your support as they take on New Zealand in #WTC21 Final in a few hours from now! 💪 💪 pic.twitter.com/8k9B74DMPg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The video includes Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s powerful message to the side in the wake of their famous win Down Under and moments from the victory lap at The Gabba.

Team India announced their playing XI for the WTC final on Thursday itself. Both frontline spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - found a place in the team, while Ishant Sharma was picked ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s advice for Team India ahead of WTC final

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly thinks Team India should bat first if they win the toss in the WTC final, even if the conditions are overcast.

According to Ganguly, India have done well when they have batted first away from home. He told India Today:

“If you dig into the record books and see India's best overseas performances, we have always won matches when we have batted first. It's about choosing whether you want to face the pressure first up in adverse conditions or wait for the fourth innings. Look at Leeds in 2002 or 2018 South Africa, we batted first in bowling-friendly conditions, soaked in initial pressure, put runs on the board and that's how we won those games. Even Mark Taylor or Steve Waugh’s Australian teams rarely fielded, even in seaming conditions. Maybe occasionally when the wicket used to be damp.”

Ganguly also stated that openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have the major responsibility of seeing out the new ball and making life slightly easier for the Indian middle-order.

The winner of the inaugural WTC final will take home a purse of $1.6 million, as well as the ICC Test Championship Mace.

"This is not just good cricket over the last seven, eight months, this is hard work and toil for the last four, five years." 🗣



Hear what @imVkohli and Kane Williamson have to say ahead of leading their teams out in the #WTC21 Final 🆚#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/62F3PNsqcH — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar