WTC Final: [Watch] India and New Zealand stars reveal their favorite Test matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an interesting video of the World Test Championship (WTC) final stars speaking about their favorite Test matches.

India and New Zealand will meet in the WTC final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, starting Friday (June 18). The summit clash will be played amid heavy threat of rain.

Sharing the video of the players opening up about their favorite matches in the longer format of the game, ICC wrote:

“Everyone's got a favourite. Some of the stars of the #WTC21 Final reveal their favourite ever Test match/series #INDvNZ.”

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant picked the Gabba Test held earlier this year, in which he scored an unbeaten 89 and led India to a historic win. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin named the 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia as the favorite one he has watched. He termed the Bangalore Test match against Australia in 2017 as the greatest Test he has featured in for the ‘sheer experience’ and the way India made a comeback.

Among the Kiwis, the retiring BJ Watling picked the 2018 Test series win over Pakistan in the UAE and the 2013 Test series in West Indies as special moments. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult named the seven-run win over Australia in Hobart in 2011 as a memorable one.

Some of the stars of the #WTC21 Final reveal their favourite ever Test match/series 🏏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/luWccputPQ — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson share views about WTC final challenge

Speaking ahead of the WTC final in Southampton, Indian captain Virat Kohli stated that one game will not determine their standing as the team and that, for them, the match against New Zealand is 'just another game of cricket'.

At a pre-match press conference, Kohli said:

“One game over five days. It’s not going to reflect anything and those who understand the game know and also what has gone over the period of last four to five years. If we win, cricket will not stop and if we lose also, cricket won’t stop. We are playing in a quest of excellence and understanding who we are as a team.”

On the other hand, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said that they want to keep learning and the journey to the WTC final has been part of that process. He stated:

“There has been a lot of growth over a period of time. So many challenges along the way every day. But the team has bought into it and tried to move past those with a good attitude. It’s just focusing on continuing that growth and trying to keep committing to the parts of our game that give us the best chance, and that is where I know the guys will be focusing on. We are trying to look at the long game and try and improve all the time.”

Hear what @imVkohli and Kane Williamson have to say ahead of leading their teams out in the #WTC21 Final 🆚#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/62F3PNsqcH — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

The winner of the WTC final will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million, along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

