WTC Final: "You don’t change your game plan because it is a semi-final or final" - Curtly Ambrose analyzes Team India's defeat

Former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has advised Team India to stick to the game plan that has brought them success and not try anything different just because it is a semi-final or a final.

Team India failed to win yet another ICC event, going down to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton despite dominating the competition.

This was Team India’s third major loss under Virat Kohli in an ICC event. They had earlier faltered in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Speaking on The Curtly & Karishma Show, Ambrose expressed surprise at Team India’s inability to win ICC events despite having a strong team.

"In the last 6-7 ICC events, Team India has failed in the finals or lost in the semi-finals. I am just wondering (why). Because they have been so successful. But when you get to those big occasions, they tend to fail on a consistent basis.

"Is it a situation where they change their game plan or they put themselves under pressure because of the occasion? If that is the case, then it is wrong. As a former cricketer (I can say), the things that you do to make you successful, to get you to where you are, you continue to do them and try to improve."

Ambrose added about Team India's approach:

"You don’t change your game plan or style of play because it is semi-final or final. That is their loss. You've got to keep doing what you have been doing all along, that brought you success."

“We’ve never been able to hold it before!”



Kane Williamson’s delight is obvious with the @BLACKCAPS in possession of the ICC Test Championship Mace. https://t.co/lnyaHa9nhl — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2021

Credit to New Zealand bowlers for unsettling Team India batters: Curtly Ambrose

Team India managed only 217 and 170 in their two innings in the WTC final, which was one of the key factors behind their defeat.

Ambrose gave credit to the New Zealand bowlers and captain Kane Williamson for utilizing the conditions well.

"You have to give New Zealand credit. They have got some fantastic bowlers in their line-up. They have got Southee, Boult and Wagner for company and Kyle Jamieson. These guys, when they get conditions that suit them, are more than a handful.

"And, they are led by a wonderful captain. I have got a lot of respect for Kane Williamson. He has led this team for years magnificently.”

Following the loss in the WTC final, Team India are presently on a three-week break. They will assemble ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which begins on August 4.

