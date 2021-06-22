WTC Final: What time will India vs New Zealand Test start on Day 5?

The fifth day of the India v New Zealand WTC final will start at 11:30 AM local time (4 PM IST).

While Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton was washed out due to rain, there is good news for cricket fans.

It is still a bit chilly and cloudy on Day 5 of the WTC final. Play was expected to start on time - 10:30 AM LOCAL (3:00 PM IST). However, just about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, a light drizzle began which forced the start time to 11:30 AM local time (4 PM IST).

Not much rain is predicted for Day 5, so we might get a full day’s play in.

To make up for lost time, 98 overs will be bowled on Day 5 of the WTC final, light and weather permitting. There is also a reserve day (Wednesday) in store on which a maximum of 330 minutes or 83 overs can be bowled, in addition to the last hour.

Only 141.1 overs of play have been possible in the WTC final between India and New Zealand so far. India batted first after losing the toss, and were bowled out for 217 in 92.1 overs. Kyle Jamieson claimed five wickets for New Zealand while Trent Boult and Neil Wagner got two each. For India, Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 44.

Slight drizzle and the pitch has been covered. We are 30 minutes away from scheduled start of play. #WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/1l4rvMYjGZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

The Kiwis’ response was led by their openers Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30), who added 70 for the first wicket. New Zealand ended Day 3 of the WTC in the ascendancy at 101 for 2 in 49 overs. They did not get a chance to build on their gains though as Day 4 was completely washed out due to rain.

It is advantage New Zealand in WTC final: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has opined that New Zealand will start Day 5 of the WTC final with a massive advantage. However, he also added that, given the challenging conditions in Southampton, things can turn around pretty quickly.

Speaking ahead of Day 5 in a video uploaded on ICC’s official Twitter handle, Hussain admitted:

“I think with Day 4 being called off, it is advantage New Zealand. They are only a hundred and a few behind. If they can make it into a three innings game, bat all of Day 5 and they can make it a three innings game. Because then they have a lead and there’s only one winner. I think it is advantage New Zealand, but as I said it is a pitch where you can get rolled on.”

“It’s advantage New Zealand, but it’s a pitch you can get rolled on.”@Nassercricket and @cmacca10 preview day five of the #WTC21 Final. pic.twitter.com/UuqKhv62Ab — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

New Zealand trail India by just 116 runs in the first innings with eight wickets in hand. With the Reserve Day available, there are still two days of play left in the WTC final.

