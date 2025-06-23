"Worry sign" - Fans fume as India suffer another collapse in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Team India suffered yet another collapse on Day 4 of the first Test against England in Leeds on Monday, June 23. The visitors lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs during the third and final session of the day. The Shubman Gill-led side were bundled out for 364 in their second innings after resuming the session at 298/4.

Josh Tongue wreaked havoc as he bagged three wickets in an over, removing Shardul Thakur for a single-digit score before Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah departed for ducks.

This was the second collapse for the tourists in the opening Test, having lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs in their first innings. As a result, they managed a minuscule six-run first-inning lead.

Fans on X expressed their disappointment with India’s tail-enders following their second failure in the Test match. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote:

"Rahul and Rishabh. Both sing a very different tune, but both equally entertaining and efficient. Superb tons. Another collapse is doing its bit to take some sheen off their incredibly effort though…"

Another user commented:

"England are running through the tail. This is the second batting collapse in the same test. It is a worry sign, but England will go for win as they will come all guns blazing and that’s our best Chance to win it."

A third user added sarcastically:

"Collapse is in our blood. We can’t get rid of it."

Here are a few more reactions:

India set a 371-run target for England in the 4th innings of the opening Test

Centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant helped India set a 371-run target for England in the fourth innings of the opening Test. Rahul top-scored with 137 runs off 247 balls with the help of 18 boundaries. Meanwhile, Pant smashed 118 off 140 deliveries, comprising three sixes and 15 boundaries. The duo shared a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket after India were in a spot of bother at 92/3.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Karun Nair chipped in with scores of 30, 25, and 20, respectively. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue bagged three wickets apiece for England, while Shoaib Bashir scalped two. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and skipper Ben Stokes took one each.

In response, England were 4 without loss after three overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley at the crease.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

