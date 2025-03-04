Indian opener Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. March 4. The right-handed batter perished for just eight runs off 11 balls, chopped on by Ben Dwarshuis.

As a result, the Men in Blue lost their first wicket for 30 runs after five overs while chasing 265. Gill recently smashed back-to-back centuries against England and Bangladesh. He also played a valuable 46-run knock against Pakistan but departed for two runs in his previous outing against New Zealand.

The 25-year-old has been a concern for India in the ICC knockout matches. Barring the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal, where he scored 80* against the Kiwis, he has been a failure in key games.

The Punjab batter scored four runs in the final against Australia in the aforementioned ICC event. He also scored 28, 8 and 13, 18 in the World Test Championship 2021 and 2023 finals against New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

Fans on X trolled Shubman Gill for his failures in ICC knockout matches. One user wrote:

"Shubman Gill never performs when India needs him! One of the worst batsman in Pressure Situation."

Another user wrote:

"When Shubman Gill will learn to score in knockout matches."

A third user added:

"Shubman Gill’s personal milestones against weak teams don’t matter. If he can’t deliver in knockouts for India, he should be dropped. We can’t rely on a choker like him—one day, he’ll be the reason our batting collapses."

Here are a few more reactions:

India lose openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma early in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia

A clinical bowling display from Ben Dwarshuis and Copper Connolly helped Australia remove India openers Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma early in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal match in Dubai.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are 55/2 after 10 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 264. Captain Steve Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 73 off 96 balls while Alex Carey scored 61 off 57 deliveries. Mohammad Shami bagged three wickets, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja picking up two scalps apiece.

The winner of the ongoing contest will secure their place in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9. Meanwhile, South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand in the second semifinal on Wednesday, March 5.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

