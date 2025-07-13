"Worst ever player to get generational shouts?"- Fans slam Harry Brook for his atrocious shot selection in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

England batter Harry Brook was dismissed for 23 runs in the second innings on Day 4 of the third Test against India at Lord's. The No.1 ranked Test batter was looking in sublime touch after initiating a counter-attack towards the end of the first session, taking on Akash Deep, before being castled soon after.

He slammed three boundaries in a row in the 20th over after England were pinned back after Zak Crawley's dismissal. Two of those boundaries came with an unorthodox scoop shot, with the wicket-keeper standing up the stumps against the pacers.

The right-handed batter came back on strike against Akash Deep midway through the 22nd over, and attempted a sweep shot off a fullish delivery to continue his counterattack. However, he missed contact altogether, and the middle stump was uprooted from the ground as well.

The dismissal arguably came at the worst possible time for the hosts as they were looking to head into the Lunch Break without any more casualties. The fans called out Brook for the uncalled shot, and poor judgment after his wicket left England reeling at 87-4 with only a handful of overs remaining in the session.

Here are some of the reactions on social media following the dismissal:

"Is Brook the worst ever player to get generational shouts?" one fan wrote.

"On track to play the innings that English media will glaze you over for the next four decades," another fan posted.

That isn't clever batting from Harry Brook. He's an exceptional player, but that shot selection was highly misjudged," one user opined.

England finish at 98-4 at Lunch on Day 4 after Harry Brook's dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The No. 1-ranked Test batter also endured a poor outing in the first innings, scoring a 20-ball 11, before being castled by Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the third Test. He began the series with a sublime 99, and scored a stellar ton in the second Test at Edgbaston, but has struggled to get going in the remaining outings.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root played out the remaining overs of the session carefully until the Lunch Break. England are placed 98-4 on the penultimate day, with their lead reading the same after both sides posted the same first innings total.

