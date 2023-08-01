"Would expect India to win the series" - Micheal Vaughan makes early prediction for England's tour to the sub-continent next year

Former England captain Michael Vaughan admitted that playing against India in the sub-continent will pose the ultimate challenge for the English batters and their Bazball approach.

The five-Test series between India and England begins in January 2024, with the teams splitting their previous battle in England 2-2.

However, both teams have been on a high in the red-ball format over the past 12 months. England have transformed their fortunes in Tests since the taking over of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as captain and coach, respectively, by winning 13 of their 18 Tests.

They haven't lost a single series during this period and recorded wins against South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Team India qualified for the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) final for a second consecutive cycle. Rohit Sharma and Co. also defeated the West Indies in the recently concluded two-Test series.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the final Test of the Ashes, Michael Vaughan was intrigued by the prospect of the English batters playing the Bazball brand of cricket against a formidable Indian team at home.

"Will it be good enough to win in India, that's the big question. I very much doubt it because India don't lose at home often particularly when it's turning square. Would expect India to win the series but the big Indian crowds will be back because they'll want to watch them ( England)," Vaughan said.

The former England captain also questioned the chances of England winning in India without a world-beater in the spin department.

"Can England get 20 wickets without a world-class spinner? It'll be the ultimate challenge but they'll play their Bazball style and try to put India under pressure," he added.

England hold a substantial edge overall in Tests between the sides, leading 50-31 in 131 games. However, since their historic series win in 2012/13, England have suffered defeats in seven of their nine Tests in India, while winning only a lone Test match.

"The Bazballers will gather that crowd as the people will want to watch them play" - Micheal Vaughan

Michael Vaughan felt that the diminished crowds in India for Test matches should have an uproar when England visits the country in January courtesy of the brand of cricket they play.

Despite being the top-ranked Test side for several years, Team India has seen crowds in the stadiums dwindle since the advent of T20 cricket.

"I look at Indian Test matches, they don't get the crowd like they used to, the crowds don't pile into the stadiums in India like they used to in the 80s and 90s. The Bazballers will gather that crowd as the people will want to watch them play. They'll look to bat 60-65 overs scoring at 5 runs per over and get 300-350," Vaughan continued.

However, before the marquee Test series, the two teams will be focussed on the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, starting in October.

England are the defending champion, having won a dramatic final in 2019, while India will look to break their ICC title drought of 10 years on home soil.