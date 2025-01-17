“Would help in motivating players to perform in domestic cricket” - Former pacer advocates for Karun Nair's inclusion in ODI team against England 

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has expressed his support for Karun Nair’s inclusion in the ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, emphasizing the importance of recognizing strong domestic performances.

The 33-year-old has been in exceptional form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 752 runs in eight innings, with seven not outs, at an average of 752, including one fifty-and-five centuries.

In the semi-final against Maharashtra, he remained unbeaten on 88, setting the record for the most runs by a captain in a domestic 50-over tournament. Earlier, he also set a record for the most runs without being dismissed (542) in List A cricket.

As the Vidarbha batter continues to break records, Prasad has backed the right-handed batter for inclusion in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting February 6 in Nagpur.

“It’s great that more importance is being given to domestic cricket. Though 33, but with the kind of domestic one-day season Karun Nair has had, it would be good to see him for the ODI’s against England. Would also help in motivating players to play and perform in domestic cricket,” Prasad wrote in an X post.

Karun Nair will be back in action on Saturday, January 18, as he leads Vidarbha in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against his former state team, Karnataka.

“It's been years of hard work and practice” - Karun Nair on his heroics in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair recently spoke about his exceptional form, saying he feels fortunate for the way he’s been batting and credited it to years of hard work and practice. The 33-year-old added:

"Quite honestly I'm very fortunate to be able to be batting the way I am now. I believe that I've been someone who can play all around the wicket, play in all kinds of conditions. It's been years of hard work and practice. The way my mindset has changed is to finish the game off for the team and whenever I'm set make sure I go all the way and make the most of that inning," [via BCCI Domestic].

Karun Nair has represented India in six Tests and two ODIs.

