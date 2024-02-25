"Would like to have that feeling tomorrow"- Ravichandran Ashwin hopeful of India completing the chase successfully against England in 4th Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 35th five-wicket haul in the longest format during Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England in Rajkot on Saturday, February 25.

Ashwin is also on the verge of playing his 100th Test for India, which could be the final game of the series in Dharamsala. On being asked about his emotions on nearing the milestone, the veteran spinner opened up on the desire to see India win his 99th Test first.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the end of play on Day 3, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about the fourth Test so far:

"You can pick as many wickets as you want but winning the Test match after 4-5 days, the feeling is surreal. I would like to have that feeling tomorrow. Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Jaiswal have started really well so hopefully they can carry on from here."

India bundled out England for 145 in their second innings and have set themselves a target of 192 to win the Test. Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) have already wiped off 40 runs from the target and have remained unbeaten at Stumps.

Ravichandran Ashwin on whether he wanted to lead the Indian team on the field in Dharamsala

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar told Ravichandran Ashwin that it would be great if the latter was allowed to lead the hosts on the field during his 100th Test at Dharamsala.

While Ashwin was moved by Gavaskar's praise for him, he stated that he had moved past the stage of having such expectations. He said:

"You're being too generous. Thank you so much. Have removed expectations from all these things. I think I am well past all that but genuinely saying I am enjoying every single moment I am being with this team and the longer it lasts, I will be very happy."

With India conceding a lead of 47 runs, it almost felt imperative for Ravichandran Ashwin to turn his form around. That's exactly what happened as the veteran off-spinner's figures of 5/51 put his team in a great position in Ranchi.

