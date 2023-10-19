Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott rued the opportunities missed on the field during the crushing 149-run loss against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 18, at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After opting to bowl first on a sluggish wicket, Afghanistan spilled a couple of catches in the mandatory powerplay overs. New Zealand opener Will Young was dropped on 1 by Rahmat Shah in the slip cordon.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi gave a reprieve to Rachin Ravindra when he was yet to open his account in the ninth over. Young and Ravindra put on 79 runs for the second wicket before fifties from Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) helped the Blackcaps to post 288/6 in the first innings.

The New Zealand skipper was also dropped twice in the death overs off Rashid Khan's bowling.

On the sloppy fielding in the post-match press conference, Trott said:

"I think if we had taken those and with the wicket of [Devon] Conway, we would have been in a much better position as well. Not only like they were, I think they were about 116 [110] for four at one stage."

He added:

"So, we would have been in an even better position had we held on to those catches. But it wasn't to be and unfortunately, we have to go home regretting those tonight."

Expand Tweet

"That's the only thing really stopping this team" - Jonathan Trott reflects on Afghanistan's misery

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England by 69 runs on Sunday and sent a strong message to other teams that it won't be a walk in the park to face them in the World Cup.

The loss against Tom Latham & Co. has now raised questions over their consistency. Trott said the team needs to continue with the basics to dominate their opposition.

The former England player said:

"Well, I certainly feel that [consistency] is what's needed. I think that's the only thing really stopping this team is doing the basics really well and that's consistency."

He added:

"So, if we had taken our catches and put New Zealand under pressure like we should have, I think you'd be looking at, not saying it would have changed the results as a fact, but you would have been looking at a very different performance."

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan will next meet Asian rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Chennai. Meanwhile, New Zealand will play against host India on October 22 in Dharamsala.