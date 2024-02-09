“Would have pissed it in 2006 if I was concerned” – Herschelle Gibbs shuts X user after Pathum Nissanka’s double century

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs shut a fan on social media after Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka slammed a double century in ODIs. Nissanka became the first Lankan batter to reach the landmark and 10th overall when he smashed an unbeaten 210 off 139 deliveries in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Pallikele.

Following Nissanka’s double century, an X user took to the social platform to ask when a Proteas batter would reach the landmark.

“Still waiting for the first double century by a Proteas player in ODI cricket. The likes of Kirsten, Faf, QDK and AB all came close, who will be the first?” the tweet read.

Responding to the post, Gibbs said that he would have achieved the feat if he had been concerned about the stats during the record 435-run chase against Australia in 2006.

“Would have pissed it in 2006 if I was concerned about stats ..” the 49-year-old replied.

Double century in ODIs

India: Rohit Sharma (3), Virender Sehwag, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sachin Tendulkar

New Zealand: Martin Guptill

West Indies: Chris Gayle

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman

Australia: Glenn Maxwell

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka

England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland - None

Herschelle Gibbs’s 175 helped South Africa beat Australia by one wicket in a record ODI chase in 2006

Herschelle Gibbs had slammed 175 runs off 111 balls against Australia in the series decider to help South Africa win the thriller by one wicket in 2006. No teams have chased 400 or more in the history of ODI cricket.

The Proteas also hold the record for the second-best successful chase (372) in ODIs against the same side in 2016.

During his 175-run knock, Gibbs had slammed seven sixes and 21 boundaries to keep the run rate in control. He shared a 187-run partnership with skipper Graeme Smith for the second wicket after South Africa lost Boeta Dippenar for just one run.

Gary Kirsten holds the record for the highest score in ODIs for the Proteas, scoring an unbeaten 188 against UAE in 1996.

Faf du Plessis is placed second on the list with his 185 off 142 deliveries against Sri Lanka in 2017. The list also includes Quinton de Kock (178 off 142 vs Australia in 2016), Janneman Malan (177* off 213 vs Ireland in 2021), and AB de Villiers (176 off 121 vs Bangladesh in 2017).

