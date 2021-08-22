"Would prefer Suryakumar Yadav over Pujara or Rahane"- Farokh Engineer

Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer believes Suryakumar Yadav should get a chance in the third Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds.

Suryakumar has been in sensational form of late in limited-overs formats and Engineer feels he would do well in red-ball cricket too.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unlikely to be replaced as their crucial 100-run stand in the second innings of the second Test was instrumental in India setting England an unassailable target.

However, speaking to Sports Tak, Farokh Engineer explained why he feels Suryakumar Yadav would be a better option than Pujara or Rahane.

"Firstly, I am a huge fan of Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is a class player. I would certainly prefer him to Pujara or Rahane. They are class players, very good players, but Suryakumar Yadav is a match-winner.

"He is an aggressive player; he will get you a quick hundred, a quick 70-80. He is a fabulous batsman, fabulous fielder, and a wonderful human being as well."

Suryakumar Yadav is a trump card in the team: Engineer

Many might feel that Suryakumar Yadav would be rushed into Test cricket if he is given the opportunity after just having completed his quarantine a few days ago. However, Farokh Engineer feels his addition to the team will be a valuable one.

Suryakumar Yadav has already shown in white-ball cricket that he has the versatility to bat at any position and that could come in handy, given the inconsistent form of India's middle-order.

Engineer said:

"People are usually reluctant to change a winning combination but like they say ‘horses for courses’. It depends on the wicket in Headingley. I don’t see it being too different.

"The Headingley pitch will be a good Test wicket. It’s considered to be one of the finest batting pitches in the world. So, I would like to see the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the trump card in the team."

Only time will tell whether Suryakumar Yadav will get his opportunity in the third Test, or if he has to wait a bit longer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar