"Would they have pulled out of a tour to India?" - Michael Vaughan slams Australia for postponing South Africa tour

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is not impressed with Australia's decision to pull out of their tour of South Africa.

Cricket Australia had announced on Tuesday to postpone their tour of South Africa because of a fresh wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the cancellation of the tour though. The former England captain also didn't hesitate to take a dig at Australia by wondering if they would have pulled out of a tour of India.

The Aussies pulling out of the tour of SA is a huge worry for the game ... Would they have pulled out of a tour to India is the question ?? !! It’s so important in these times that the big 3 do everything they can to help out those without the financial clout ... #JustSaying — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2021

Australia's cancelled tour of South Africa has ramifications on the ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand 🆚 _______?



One spot is up for grabs for all of India, England, and Australia to make it to the ICC World Test Championship final.



Find out more about the #WTC21 qualification scenarios 👇 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

In November 2020, the ICC came up with a new way of ranking teams in the World Test Championship points table after to the COVID-19 outbreak. As per the new system, the teams are ranked on the basis of the percentage of points earned out of the total up for grabs (PCT).

With Australia postponing their tour of South Africa, New Zealand have confirmed their place in the World Test Championship Final in Lords' from June 18-22. Kane Williamson and his men have played some brilliant cricket this summer and are currently sitting in second place in the World Test Championship points table with 70% PCT.

Following their historic 2-1 series win Down Under, India sit pretty at the top of the World Test Championship points table with a PCT of 71.7%. Australia, on the other hand, are in third place with 69.2% PCT.

Australia were also deducted four points for their slow over-rate during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has significantly hampered their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

The outcome of the four-match series between India and England starting in Chennai on February 5 will now determine which of India, Australia and England will play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

India qualify if...

🇮🇳 2-0

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-0

🇮🇳 3-1

🇮🇳 4-0



England qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0



Australia qualify if...

🇮🇳 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 0-0

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2#WTC21 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

While a 2-1 or better result will see India through to the final, England will need to beat the hosts by at least a 3-1 margin to book their place at Lords'.

Australia would qualify for the World Test Championship final only if the India-England series ends in a draw, India win 1-0, or the visitors do not win three Tests.