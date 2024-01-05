Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has cautioned the team against promoting Steve Smith to open the batting in Tests. The Tasmanian reasoned that the ex-captain, along with Marnus Labuschagne, has been the backbone of Australia's batting unit and shouldn't be unsettled.

With David Warner retiring from Test cricket after making his debut back in 2011, a spot has opened up at the top of the order. Experts have had polarizing opinions over the veteran left-hander's replacement.

The specialist openers in the frame are Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris. All-rounder Cameron Green also remains an outside contender. Smith, meanwhile, is yet to open in Test cricket.

Speaking on Channel 7, Ponting claimed:

"I wouldn't like to see him move. All this talk, all they are trying to do is find a spot in the side for Cameron Green. If they are going to do it, it has to be with the least disruption to the batting order as it is. Smith and Labuschagne have been magnificent at three and four - they have been the backbone of Australia's batting for the last three or four years. I wouldn't like to see that disrupted. I think it should be Cameron Bancroft to get that chance."

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson recently suggested the idea during a cricket event, claiming that opening the batting is a challenge the ex-captain needs. In turn, Smith has also shown interest.

Alex Carey confident of Steve Smith succeeding as opener

Alex Carey. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Aussie keeper-batter Alex Carey believes the veteran can bat at any spot in the line-up and finds a way to come out on top. Carey said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"Steve can bat wherever he wants. He's probably proven in his career, whatever challenge is thrown at him he has found a way to succeed. We've got some great openers doing a fantastic job. Obviously a few other names are thrown out there. Smudge putting his hat in the ring, if he was to get the call-up he would do a great job. He's faced the new ball a few times."

Smith's form in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan has been patchy. The batter has managed only one half-century in five innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App