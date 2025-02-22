“Wouldn’t surprise me if Pakistan won” - Former cricketer’s huge take on IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh believes Pakistan could spring a surprise and defeat India in the highly-anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy contest in Dubai on February 23. Despite picking India as the favorite for the clash, Waugh felt Pakistan's unpredictability cannot be dismissed

Team India began their Champions Trophy campaign with a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan struggled in their opening game, losing to New Zealand by 60 runs.

Pakistan have historically struggled against India in World Cups, including their winless streak against the arch-rivals in 50-over World Cup meetings. However, they have enjoyed success against the Men in the Blue in the Champions Trophy, winning three out of the five match-ups.

Talking about the upcoming meeting between the sides, Waugh told TOI:

"Pakistan have been hot and cold over the last 12 months. They're capable of doing good things. So, you're not sure what Pakistan side is going to turn up. But it wouldn't surprise me if Pakistan won that game."

He added:

"It’s more than a cricket match, a worldwide event and very unpredictable. Both sides have lots of talent. You never really know what the outcome is going to be. One-Day cricket is a lot more unpredictable than Tests. One person can have a great game and influence the match. India are favorites. Shubman Gill, a very good player, just got a century. Obviously, there's Kohli and the other big names."

India and Pakistan last met in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the former securing a thrilling six-run win in New York. Their last ODI meeting came in the 2023 World Cup, with India crushing Pakistan by seven wickets.

What happened when India last played Pakistan in the Champions Trophy?

India were stunned by Pakistan when the teams last met in the Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Indian cricket fans endured a forgettable day when their side last played Pakistan in a Champions Trophy game. It was the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval - a contest India entered as massive favorites, having beaten Pakistan convincingly in the round-robin stage.

However, to their surprise, the Men in Green were on fire from the get-go, posting a massive 338/4 in their 50 overs. In response, a strong Indian batting lineup had no answers to an inspired Pakistan unit as they folded for an embarrassing 158 to lose by 180 runs.

Fakhar Zaman was the Player of the Match for his breathtaking 106-ball 114 as Pakistan clinched their first Champions Trophy title while preventing India from winning a record third title.

