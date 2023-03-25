WPL 2023 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

Delhi reached the final by virtue of finishing on top of the points table after the league stage. Mumbai, on the other hand, confirmed their berth in the summit clash by defeating UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

MI and DC have been the two best teams in the inaugural WPL and as such are deserving finalists. The two teams met twice during the league stage. In the first encounter, Mumbai hammered Delhi by seven wickets as Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews claimed three wickets each to bowl out DC for 105.

Delhi, however, took sweet revenge when the teams clashed again. This time, their bowlers were on top and held MI to 109/8, a total they chased down by nine wickets in just nine overs.

The win also saw DC climb to the top of the points table, and they stayed there till the conclusion of the league stage courtesy of a superior net run rate.

WPL 2023 Final telecast channel list in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of the WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on the Sports18 network.

The live streaming of the final match, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, will also be available on the Jio Cinema app.

The WPL 2023 DC vs MI final will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the start of the match.

WPL 2023 Final squads

Below are the squads for the Women’s Premier League 2023 final.

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Jintimani Kalita, Dhara Gujjar, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht

