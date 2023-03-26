WPL 2023: Full list of award winners

WPL 2023 is done and dusted. The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League has entertained cricket fans across the world over the last few weeks. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the league by beating the Delhi Capitals in the final.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt stole the show in the final with a magnificent half-century. She scored 60 runs off 55 balls, smacking seven fours. Her unbeaten knock played a vital role in MI's win over DC.

Earlier in the evening, the Delhi Capitals collapsed to 79/9 in 16 overs after captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first. The 10th wicket pair of Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav added 52 runs, helping DC finish with 131 runs on the board.

In reply, MI lost two early wickets, but a 72-run stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt brought them back into the game. After Kaur's dismissal, Sciver's quick boundaries and Amelia Kerr's cameo of 14 runs guided MI home in 19.3 overs.

Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews win big at WPL 2023 Tournament Presentation ceremony

As usual, a grand presentation ceremony took place after the final of a T20 league and the top performers of WPL 2023 received their awards at the presentation ceremony. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Champions: Mumbai Indians

Runners-up: Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023 Orange Cap winner (Most Runs): Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals - 345 runs

WPL 2023 Purple Cap winner (Most Wickets): Hayley Matthews, Mumbai Indians - 16 wickets

Most Valuable Player: Hayley Matthews, Mumbai Indians - 16 wickets and 271 runs.

Best Catch of the Season: Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians - to dismiss Devika Vaidya, UP Warriorz.

FairPlay Award: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (Shared).

Emerging Player of the Season: Yastika Bhatia, Mumbai Indians - 214 runs, six catches and seven stumpings.

Power Striker of the Tournament: Sophie Devine, Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13 sixes.

Player of the Match in Final: Natalie Sciver, Mumbai Indians - 60* (55) and 0/37.

