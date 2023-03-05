WPL 2023: "I'm happy that whatever we did went our way" - Harmanpreet Kaur on 143-run win vs Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that her team kept things simple and clear in the opening match of WPL 2023. The Mumbai team routed the Gujarat Giants by a massive margin of 143 runs at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday, March 4.

Speaking on the massive win by her new team, Harmanpreet expressed her delight with the performance and talked about their expectations going into the tournament opener.

"I think it was a brilliant start. It felt like a dream come true. The first day, we were hoping that all things went our way and I'm happy that whatever we did went our way."

She added:

"We kept things very simple and clear. We told everyone to go and play their natural game. Obviously, a big day for women's cricket but we told them to be there, express themselves and back themselves."

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a blistering 30-ball 65, which included 14 boundaries. She struck seven consecutive boundaries against Monica Patel and Ashleigh Garner, becoming the first player in the WPL to notch a fifty. She did so in just 22 balls.

Opener Hayley Matthews (47 in 31 balls) and middle-order batter Amelia Kerr (45* in 24 balls) complemented their skipper to propel MI to 207 for 5 in the first innings.

Speaking about the mindset behind playing the kind of knock she did, Harmanpreet Kaur said, in the post-match presentation ceremony:

"I just thought I'll watch the ball and back myself. Whatever came my way, I reacted to the situation and that has been working for me."

She added:

"When we were batting, we knew it was a very good batting wicket. When the opposition bowled the right spot, we knew that line and length wasn't easy to play."

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians' bowlers crushed Gujarat Giants

After her blazing innings, Harmanpreet Kaur saw her bowlers step up when their turn came. Mumbai Indians bowled out the Giants for a measly 64 after their captain Beth Mooney had to retire hurt in the first over as she hobbled off the ground in pain.

Uncapped Indian spinner Saika Ishaque snared four wickets for 11 runs from just 3.1 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/5) and Amelia Kerr (2/12) picked up two wickets apiece while Issy Wong accounted for the big dismissal of Ashleigh Gardner for a golden duck.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (March 6) at the Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat Giants will face UP Warriorz in their next game on Sunday night at the same venue as their first game.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes