WPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match (Updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) took on UP Warriorz (WPW) in the fifth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

The Meg Lanning-led side notched a commanding win by 42 runs to record their second successive win. DC posted a commanding total of 211-4 on the back of the skipper's fifty and impactful knocks by Jemimah Rodrigues (34*) and Jess Jonassen (42*).

Much like their display against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where they secured a comfortable win, Delhi Capitals put up a spirited bowling performance to contain the UP Warriorz.

Tahlia McGrath (90*) put up a lone fight to top score for the side, but it was far from enough as they could not keep up with the ever-escalating required rate.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer of WPL 2023.

Meg Lanning scored her second consecutive fifty to climb to the top of the Orange Cap rankings. She took on the moving new ball inside the powerplay and then maintained the tempo against the spinners as well after the rain break.

The Aussie batter was eventually dismissed after a well-made 70 to take her tally to 142 runs, overtaking reigning leader Hayley Matthews' tally of 124 runs after two matches.

Shafali Verma failed to make the most of the opportunity to reclaim her top spot after scoring only 17 runs. She crossed the 100-run mark for the season and take the third spot in the table.

Tahlia McGrath, after beginning her campaign with a duck, struck the highest individual score of the tournament so far. She scored an unbeaten 90 off 50 deliveries to claim the fourth spot in the standings.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Saika Ishaque is the highest wicket-taker of WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Saika Ishaque retains the top spot in the WPL Purple Cap rankings. She is the only bowler to pick up six wickets after each franchise has played two matches.

No.1 ranked Sophie Ecclestone did not get into the act in the powerplay as usual due to the nature of the surface. However, she got into the act right after the break and took a wicket in her second over. She did not have the best outings overall to end with figures of 1-41 and was the most expensive bowler for the UP Warriorz. Her performance puts her seventh in the WPL Purple Cap rankings.

Jess Jonassen, apart from her heroics with the bat, was responsible for taking the majority of the wickets in the second innings. The Australian all-rounder claimed three wickets, which included the crucial wicket of Alyssa Healy to climb high on the Purple Cap list. She currently sits in the eighth spot, right behind fellow left-arm spinner Ecclestone.

Tara Norris, who began the campaign with a five-wicket haul, had a forgettable outing against UP Warriorz. The left-arm pacer went for 25 runs off her two overs without yielding any wickets in return. She failed to use the chance to add to her impressive wicket tally and remains third, behind Kim Garth.

Who will win the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap in the inaugural WPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

