WPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match (Updated)

The sixth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the Gujarat Giants (GG) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on March 8. Both sides headed into the contest in search of their first win after losing the opening set of encounters.

GG were once again without skipper Beth Mooney, who continues to recover from her injury. Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first.

RCB's poor bowling performances continued as they were hit for 201-7 in 20 overs. England opener Sophie Dunkley recorded the fastest fifty of the season so far. Her explosive knock helped GG amass 64 runs in the powerplay for the loss of just one wicket.

GG continued their run scoring spree post the powerplay as well. Harleen Deol, top scorer for the side in their previous encounter, added runs to her tally, while making the No. 3 position all her own in the process. She recorded a half-century just like Dunkley, and despite a late stumble, GG were able to cross the 200-run mark.

RCB got off to a breezy start, but skipper Smriti Mandhana perished before converting her steady platform. Veteran opener Sophie Devine scored her first fifty of the campaign.

However, she lacked credible support and could not keep up with the required rate. The team eventually fell short by 11 runs, slumping to their third consecutive defeat.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Harleen Deol rises to No.3 in the Orange Cap list

DC skipper Meg Lanning still leads the run charts with 142 runs after scoring fifties across her first two matches in the inaugural WPL.

Harleen Deol, on the back of her second consecutive fifty, marked her presence high on the Orange Cap list. She holds third position on the list with 113 runs, narrowly behind MI's Hayley Matthews.

Sophie Devine, with her first fifty of the season, which ended with her scoring 66 off 45 runs, got into the top five on the WPL Orange Cap List. Her run tally now reads 96 runs after three matches.

Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana have only been able to gather starts over the course of the tournament so far and make their presence felt at the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Saika Ishaque is at the top of the Purple Cap list

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, with six wickets across MI's first two matches, still holds the Purple Cap.

Kim Garth, who began the campaign with a five-wicket haul, ended wicketless with a 0-27 spell and remains third on the Purple Cap list, behind DC's Tara Norris.

Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers yet again for the RCB after claiming two more wickets. She now has four wickets across the campaign

Asleigh Gardner, who stepped up with figures of 3-31 and was the pick of the GG bowlers in their win over RCB, also has four wickets this season. The overseas duo occupy the fifth and sixth spots on the table.

Who will win the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap in WPL 2023?

