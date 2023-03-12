WPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on the UP Warriorz (UPW) in an enthralling contest of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium on March 12.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first and led from the front. She recorded a composed fifty, while her Australian teammate Tahlia McGrath also made a notable contribution. The overseas duo's displays helped UPW post 159-6 on the board after 20 overs.

UPW were on course for a formidable total, but MI pulled things back in the death overs to concede only 18 runs off the last three.

Yastika Bhatia took the initiative in the run chase, carrying on from where she left off in her team's previous encounter. MI put on a strong 58-run opening partnership but were pegged back with two wickets in the space of four deliveries.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, along with the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt, took over the run chase. They forged a 106-run partnership for the third wicket that led their team to victory with 15 balls to spare.

WPL Orange Cap 2023 Updated

Meg Lanning currently holds the Orange Cap with a slender lead

Meg Lanning holds the WPL Orange Cap at the halfway stage of the tournament with 206 runs from four matches. However, she is closely tailed by her Aussie teammate Alyssa Healy, who claims the second spot, on the back of successive fifties.

The UP Warriorz skipper has scored 185 runs and also holds the record for the highest individual score of the tournament so far.

MI's Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt climbed to the fourth and fifth spot respectively following their win over UPW.

While the Caribbean all-rounder did not have the best of outings, the English star managed to score a breezy 45 off 31 deliveries to extend her tally to 146 runs. The latter is narrowly above sixth-placed Tahlia McGrath, who also scored a fifty.

WPL Purple Cap 2023 Updated

Saika Ishaque crossed the 10-wicket mark with a three-fer

Saika Ishaque's dream start continued as she is already tagged as the find of the tournament, with half of the tournament still left to go. The left-arm spinner was again the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 3-33 as she rattled the UPW top order.

She now has 12 wickets and is the first and only bowler to have crossed double digits in terms of scalps in the ongoing WPL 2023.

The No.1 ranked bowler Sophie Ecclestone could only take one wicket on Sunday, failing to close down the gap between her and the first place.

The left-arm spinner has eight wickets in the tournament so far. Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr have also marked their presence in the top five, which shows the dominance of the MI bowling unit.

Who will win the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap in the WPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes