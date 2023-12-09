WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of Sold Players in WPL Auction 2024 with Prices

The squads for the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) are finally locked in upon the culmination of the auction in Mumbai. The franchises tussled it out on the floor to get their preferred picks and will look to make the most of the new signings, integrate them into the existing squad, and make a strong case for the upcoming season.

The WPL auction kick-started with a bidding war for the young Australian sensation Phoebe Litchfield. The 20-year-old was acquired by the Gujarat Giants (GG) for a sum of ₹1 crore. Gujarat were in search of an opening batter after Sophie Dunkley declared that she wouldn't be partaking in the 2024 season, leading to her release.

Delhi Capitals (DC) went all out for Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland and won a bidding war against the Mumbai Indians (MI) to secure her services for ₹2 crore. Delhi wrapped up their proceedings at the auction by roping in two local uncapped players and leaving with a purse amount of ₹5 lakh.

The story of the WPL auction, however, comes in the form of 20-year-old Kashvee Gautam, who will be playing for the Gujarat Giants, after the franchise made a winning bid of ₹2 crore. The pacer had famously taken all 10 wickets in a U-19 match a couple of years back and is one of the players to watch out for in the next season.

Big names like Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, and others did not secure a single bid from the WPL franchises. The accelerated round of the auction witnessed the franchises round up their respective squads.

Delhi Capitals 2024 auction players list

Annabel Sutherland (₹2 crore), Aparna Mondal (₹10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (₹10 lakh).

Gujarat Giants 2024 auction players list

Phoebe Litchfield (₹1 crore), Meghna Singh (₹30 lakh), Trisha Poojitha (₹10 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (₹2 crore), Priya Mishra (₹20 lakh), Lauren Cheatle (₹20 lakh), Kathryn Bryce (₹10 lakh), Mannat Kashyap (₹10 lakh), Veda Krishnamurthy (₹30 lakh), Tarannum Pathan (₹10 lakh).

Mumbai Indians 2024 auction players list

Shabnim Ismail (₹1.2 Crore), S Sajana (₹15 lakh), Amandeep Kaur (₹10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (₹10 lakh), Keethana Balakrishnan (₹10 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bangalore 2024 auction players list

Georgia Wareham (₹40 lakh), Kate Cross (₹30 lakh), Ekta Bisht (₹60 lakh), Shubha Satheesh (₹10 lakh), S Meghana (₹30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (₹30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (₹30 lakh).

UP Warriorz 2024 auction players list

Danni Wyatt (₹30 lakh), Vrinda Dinesh (₹1.30 Crore), Poonam Khemnar (₹10 lakh), Saima Thakor (₹10 lakh), Gouher Sultana (₹30 lakh).

