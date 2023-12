WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of unsold players in WPL Auction 2024 with prices

The WPL 2024 Auction has ended. It was an eventful evening for many female cricketers as the five Women's Premier League franchises spent big to get them into their squads.

Indian all-rounder Kashvee Gautam and Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland were the most expensive signings of the WPL 2024 Auction. Gujarat Giants spent ₹2 crore for Kashvee, while Delhi Capitals signed Annabel for the same amount.

Other players who earned above ₹1 crore at WPL 2024 Auction were Vrinda Dinesh and Shabnim Ismail. UP Warriorz signed Vrinda for ₹1.3 crore, while Mumbai Indians secured Ismail's services for ₹1.2 crore.

However, not all players were lucky like the aforementioned names. Quite a few players even remained unsold. Here is the full list.

Complete list of unsold players at WPL 2024 Auction with their base price

Deandra Dottin - ₹50 lakh

Kim Garth - ₹50 lakh

Amy Jones - ₹40 lakh

Maia Bouchier - ₹30 lakh

Bharti Fulmali - ₹30 lakh

Mona Meshram - ₹30 lakh

Priya Punia - ₹30 lakh

Naomi Stalenberg - ₹30 lakh

Chamari Atapaththu - ₹30 lakh

Nadine de Klerk - ₹30 lakh

Devika Vaidya - ₹30 lakh

Tammy Beaumont - ₹30 lakh

Bess Heath - ₹30 lakh

Nuzhat Parween - ₹30 lakh

Sushma Verma - ₹30 lakh

Shamilia Connell - ₹30 lakh

Lea Tahuhu - ₹30 lakh

Preeti Bose - ₹30 lakh

Alana King - ₹30 lakh

Inoka Ranaweera - ₹30 lakh

Amanda-Jade Wellington - ₹30 lakh

Nicola Carey - ₹30 lakh

Alice Davidson Richards - ₹30 lakh

Kirstie Gordon - ₹30 lakh

Shivali Shinde - ₹20 lakh

Aditi Chauhan - ₹20 lakh

Ridhima Aggarwal - ₹10 lakh

Jasia Akhter - ₹10 lakh

Divya Gnananda - ₹10 lakh

Arushi Goel - ₹10 lakh

Drishya I V - ₹10 lakh

Simran Shaikh - ₹10 lakh

Sarah Bryce - ₹10 lakh

Uma Chetry - ₹10 lakh

Theertha Satish - ₹10 lakh

Raghvi Bist - ₹10 lakh

Nishu Choudhary - ₹10 lakh

Hurley Gala - ₹10 lakh

Gautami Naik - ₹10 lakh

Parushi Prabhakar - ₹10 lakh

G Trisha - ₹10 lakh

Haorungbam Chanu - ₹10 lakh

Komalpreet Kour - ₹10 lakh

Tara Norris - ₹10 lakh

Rekha Kamlesh - ₹10 lakh

Komal Zanzad - ₹10 lakh

Amisha Bahukhandi - ₹10 lakh

Parunika Sisodia - ₹10 lakh

Sonam Yadav - ₹10 lakh

Sunanda Yetrekar - ₹10 lakh

Dhara Gujjar - ₹10 lakh

Nicola Hancock - ₹10 lakh

Millicent Illingworth - ₹10 lakh

Paige Schofield - ₹10 lakh

Haorungbam Chanu - ₹10 lakh

Anushka Sharma - ₹10 lakh

Iris Zwilling - ₹10 lakh

Bhavana Gopalani - ₹10 lakh

Devika K - ₹10 lakh

Priyanka Koushal - ₹10 lakh

Tanisha Singh - ₹10 lakh

