WPL 2024 Auction Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction is all set to be held in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9. This will be the second auction of the women’s T20 league. Five franchises Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and UP Warriorz (UPW) will be part of the event.

A total of 165 players are set to go under the hammer on auction day in Mumbai. Of the 165 cricketers, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 are from associate nations. From the list, 56 are capped, while 109 are uncapped.

While 165 players have been shortlisted for the auction, the five franchise combined can fill up a maximum of 30 slots, nine of which are for overseas players.

₹50 lakh is the highest reserve price for the WPL 2024 auction. Only two players, Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth, have put their name in this top bracket. Four players, Shabnim Ismail, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, and Amy Jones, have set their base price at ₹40 lakh.

WPL 2024 Auction telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be available on Sports18 in India.

The live coverage of the auction will begin at 2 PM IST.

WPL 2024 Auction live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website.

Salary cap of WPL 2024 franchises and slots remaining

Of the five franchises that will feature in the auction on Saturday, Gujarat Giants have the highest salary cap available - ₹5.95 crore. Gujarat can fill up 10 slots, three of them overseas. Among other franchises, UP Warriorz have a salary cap of ₹4 crore left. They can fill up five slots, one of them overseas.

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have a salary cap of ₹3.35 crore. They have seven slots available, three of them overseas. Delhi Capitals have a purse of ₹2.25 crore. They can purchase three players, one of them overseas.

Speaking of defending champions Mumbai Indians, they have the smallest salary cap left of ₹2.1 crore. They can fill up five slots, one of them overseas.