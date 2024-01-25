WPL 2024 full schedule: Complete match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, January 24 announced the schedule for the Women’s Premier League - WPL 2024.

The second season of the women’s T20 league will be held from February 23 to March 17 in Bengaluru and Delhi. A total of 22 matches will be played during WPL 2024, with 20 league games and two knockout clashes.

WPL 2024 will kick off with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will then take on UP Warriorz (UPW) on February 24 after which Gujarat Giants (GG) will meet Mumbai Indians on February 25.

The first 11 matches of WPL 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league games as well as the two Playoff matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Delhi leg will commence on March 5, with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians. The Eliminator will be played on March 15, with the grand final on March 17.

The full schedule of WPL 2024

Match 1: February 23, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 2: February 24, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: February 25, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: February 26, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: February 27, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: February 28, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: February 29, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: March 1, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: March 2, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: March 3, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: March 4, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: March 5, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: March 6, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: March 7, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 15: March 8, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 16: March 9, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 17: March 10, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 18: March 11, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 19: March 12, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 20: March 13, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Eliminator: March 15, Eliminator, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Final: March 17, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

