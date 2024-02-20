WPL 2024 opening ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities List and Telecast details

WPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, February 23, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is the second season of the Women's Premier League, and to kick off the tournament in style, the BCCI has announced three special guests for the evening.

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Malhotra will perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The captains of all five teams are also expected to be in attendance for the event.

Last year, the ceremony happened in Mumbai, where Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and AP Dhillon entertained fans ahead of the inaugural WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. This year, Bengaluru is the host, while the opening match will feature the previous edition's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women's Premier League 2024 opening ceremony.

What is the start time of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2024 will start at 6:30 PM IST on February 23. The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the WPL Opening Ceremony?

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the Women's Premier League ceremony. The venue will also play host to the subsequent match between MI and DC in WPL 2024.

Which celebrities will perform at the WPL Opening Ceremony?

Three Bollywood actors, namely Siddharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff, have been confirmed to perform at the WPL Opening Ceremony. The BCCI may announce more celebrity performers in the coming days.

Where to watch WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live?

WPL Opening Ceremony will be live on JioCinema and Sports18. JioCinema will stream the opening ceremony for free online. On TV, fans can watch the event live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel.

