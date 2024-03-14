WPL 2024 playoffs: Schedule, venues, and timings in IST

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the teams for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 playoffs have been confirmed. Delhi Capitals (DC), defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have secured the top three berths, with UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GT) being knocked out.

Delhi Capitals finished the league stage with 12 points from eight matches, winning six and losing two games. Last year's winners Mumbai Indians (MI) finished in second position. They won five matches and lost three, ending the league stage on 10 points. The third position was grabbed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished the league stage with eight points, winning four matches and losing as many.

UP Warriorz had their moments in WPL 2024, but the consistency was missing. They failed to make the playoffs, managing only six points in eight matches. As for Gujarat Giants, they finished last in the points table for the second year in a row.

Beth Mooney-led GG began the competition with four consecutive losses. They won two of their next three games but ended WPL 2024 with a seven-wicket hammering at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

WPL 2024 playoffs: Schedule of matches

The Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs will consist of just two matches. The Eliminator clash will be contested between the second and third-placed teams in the league stage. The final match will be played between the first-ranked team in the league stage and the winner of the Eliminator match.

As such, Delhi Capitals have directly qualified for the Women's Premier League 2024 final, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 17. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished second and third respectively in the league stage, will clash in the Eliminator at the same venue on March 15. Both playoff games will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

March 15: Eliminator - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

March 17: Final - Delhi Capitals vs Winner of Eliminator, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

The live telecast of the WPL 2024 playoffs will be available on Sports18, while the live streaming can be watched on the JioCinema app and website.

