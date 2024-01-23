WPL 2024 set to begin from February 23; Mumbai Indians to face Delhi Capitals in opening clash in Bengaluru - Reports 

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will reportedly kickstart with a repeat of the 2023 edition final between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on February 23. According to reports, the 2024 season will be held across two cities, Bengaluru and Delhi, with the latter assigned to host the final on March 17.

Much like the last edition, the upcoming season of the WPL will also witness a total of 22 matches, with each of the five teams facing the other twice. The franchise finishing first in the points table will secure an automatic berth in the final of the competition. The teams finishing second and third will play each other in an eliminator to qualify for the final. The knockout clash is scheduled for March 15 in Delhi.

Here is the reported schedule for the 2024 Women's Premier League:

February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

February 26 - UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 1 - UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 7 - UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi

March 17 - Final in Delhi

According to the rumored schedule, there are apparently no double header clashes on the weekend, meaning that all matches could potentially start in the evening under the lights.

Mumbai Indians are the defending WPL champions

The Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). They defeated the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The first season of the competition was a resounding success. Thus, an expansion is evident as the years progress, in terms of the number of franchises as well as the introduction of the home-and-away format.

The franchises have already finalized their squads for the second season following the WPL's first-ever mini-auction, which was conducted on December 9 in Mumbai.

Who will win the second edition of the WPL? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App