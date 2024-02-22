WPL 2024 Ticket Booking: How to book online and tickets price information

WPL 2024 ticket booking has begun online. The second edition of the Women's Premier League starts this Friday evening at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Last season's finalists, the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, will lock horns with each other in the season opener.

Three other teams, namely the Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, will also participate in the competition. Last year, the BCCI allotted the Women's Premier League matches to Mumbai, but this time, the board has decided to conduct the games in Bengaluru and Delhi.

As per the WPL 2024 schedule, the first 11 matches of the season will happen at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The action will move to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 5. Delhi will host the second part of the league stage, as well as the playoffs and the final on March 17.

Fans across India are excited to witness the second edition of the Women's Premier League. Here is all you need to know about the Women's Premier League 2024 Ticket Booking.

How to book WPL 2024 tickets online?

WPL 2024 tickets sale for Bengaluru started on bookmyshow.com a few days ago. Fans can buy the tickets online on the official website or application of BookMyShow.

The maximum number of tickets that a user can buy at one go is 10, while the minimum number is one. Tickets for the RCB vs UP Warriorz match on February 24 have already been sold out.

WPL 2024 tickets price

Tickets for WPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru start from ₹100. The maximum price of tickets on sale is ₹200. Fans will also have to pay a booking fee on the online platform while reserving their seats.

WPL matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. The BCCI has planned an opening ceremony for Friday, which will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

