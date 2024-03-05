WPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs MI match (Updated) ft. Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen

Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a 29-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 12th game of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (March 5).

Batting first, Delhi Capitals started well with a 48-run opening stand between Meg Lanning (53) and Shafali Verma (28). Later, Jemimah Rodrigues (69*) stood tall, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes to keep her side on top of the game.

Eventually, Delhi Capitals stitched a total of 192/4 in 20 overs. Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, and Hayley Matthews scalped a wicket apiece for Mumbai Indians.

In response, Mumbai Indians could rack up only 163/8 as they were reduced to 68/5 at one stage of the game. Amanjot Kaur (42) and S Sajana (24*) tried their best to revive the innings. However, with the asking rate moving up, they lost the plot.

Jess Jonassen was the standout bowler, scalping three wickets after conceding 21 runs in four overs while Marizanne Kapp secured two wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 5 5 - 219 80 43.8 142 154.22 - 2 - 30 8 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 5 5 - 201 55 40.2 164 122.56 - 3 - 23 4 3 A Capsey (DC-W) 5 4 - 167 75 41.75 123 135.77 - 1 - 20 5 4 S Meghana (RCB-W) 5 5 1 164 53 41 136 120.58 - 1 - 20 3 5 GM Harris (UPW-W) 5 5 2 158 60* 52.66 96 164.58 - 1 - 22 5 6 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 5 5 1 156 64* 39 103 151.45 - 2 - 13 11 7 AJ Healy (UPW-W) 5 5 - 139 55 27.8 107 129.9 - 1 - 22 3 8 AC Kerr (MI-W) 5 5 1 135 40* 33.75 103 131.06 - - - 15 2 9 EA Perry (RCB-W) 4 4 2 133 58 66.5 96 138.54 - 1 - 14 4 10 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 5 5 - 127 57 25.4 92 138.04 - 1 - 17 5

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 219 runs from five innings. Meg Lanning jumped from the fifth to the second rank with 201 runs. Alice Capsey (167) climbed up from the fourth to the third position.

Sabbhineni Meghana slipped from the second to the fourth position, accumulating 164 runs. Grace Harris (158) slid from the third to the fifth rank. Shafali Verma (156) ascended from the eighth to the sixth spot.

Alyssa Healy (139) descended from the sixth to the seventh rank. Amelia Kerr (135) moved up from the 10th to occupy the eighth spot. Ellyse Perry (133) slipped from the seventh to the ninth slot while Yastika Bhatia (127) descended from the eighth to the 10th position.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 - 64 9 3/21 7.11 5.33 8 - - 2 RP Yadav (DC-W) 5 5 90 15 - 100 8 4/20 12.5 6.66 11.25 1 - 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 - - 4 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 5 5 84 14 - 106 7 5/22 15.14 7.57 12 - 1 5 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 5 5 117 19.3 - 124 7 3/20 17.71 6.35 16.71 - - 6 AC Kerr (MI-W) 5 5 102 17 - 149 7 4/17 21.28 8.76 14.57 1 - 7 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 4 4 78 13 - 95 6 2/21 15.83 7.3 13 - - 8 S Molineux (RCB-W) 5 5 108 18 - 139 6 3/25 23.16 7.72 18 - - 9 A Reddy (DC-W) 5 5 102 17 - 140 6 2/27 23.33 8.23 17 - - 10 S Ismail (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 88 5 3/18 17.6 7.33 14.4 - -

Jess Jonassen (9) rocketed from the fifth to the top spot in the wickets standings at an average of 7.11. Radha Yadav (8) slid from the summit to the second position, averaging 12.5. Marizanne Kapp (8) ascended from the sixth to the third rank.

Asha Sobhana (7) slid from the third to the fourth spot at 15.14. Sophie Ecclestone (7) slipped from the fourth to the fifth spot at 17.71. Amelia Kerr (7) glided down from the third to the sixth position at 21.28.

Tanuja Kanwar (6) retained her seventh spot at 15.83. Sophie Molineux (6) surged one spot up to occupy the eighth slot at an average of 23.16 while Arundhati Reddy (6) slipped from the eighth to the ninth rank at 23.33. Shabnim Ismail moved up from the 14th rank to secure the 10th slot, scalping five wickets.

