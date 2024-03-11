WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs UPW (Updated) ft. Beth Mooney and Shabnam Md Shakil

Gujarat Giants faced UP Warriorz in the 18th match of Women’s Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Giants won the toss and elected to bat. They made 152 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Beth Mooney was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 74 runs off 52 deliveries. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

Deepti Sharma played one fine knock of 88 runs off 60 deliveries for the Warriorz and remained unbeaten. The Warriorz could make only 144 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by eight runs. Shabnam Md Shakil was the most successful bowler for the Giants and took three wickets for 11 runs.

Women’s Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MM Lanning (DC-W) 7 7 - 290 60 41.42 236 122.88 - 4 - 40 4 2 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 5 288 81* 96 214 134.57 - 3 - 34 7 3 BL Mooney (GG-W) 7 7 2 285 85* 57 197 144.67 - 3 - 38 5 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 7 7 - 248 80 35.42 165 150.3 - 2 - 33 10 5 H Kaur (MI-W) 5 5 2 235 95* 78.33 159 147.79 - 2 - 26 8 6 A Capsey (DC-W) 7 6 - 230 75 38.33 178 129.21 - 1 - 29 6 7 EA Perry (RCB-W) 6 6 2 206 58 51.5 151 136.42 - 1 - 24 5 8 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 7 7 2 197 69* 39.4 123 160.16 - 2 1 22 7 9 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 7 7 1 194 64* 32.33 133 145.86 - 2 - 18 12 10 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 7 6 1 190 62 38 120 158.33 - 2 - 24 7

Meg Lanning is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 290 runs in seven games at an average of 41.42 and a strike rate of 122.88. Deepti Sharma has jumped to the second position from sixth. She has made a total of 288 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 134.57.

Beth Mooney has moved to third place from fifth. She has 285 runs to her name in seven games at an average of 57. Smriti Mandhana has slipped to fourth place from second. She has scored 248 runs in seven games at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 150.3.

Harmanpreet Kaur has moved to fifth position from third. She has made 235 runs in five games at an average of 78.33 and a strike rate of 147.79.

Women’s Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - - 2 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 5 5 114 19 - 134 10 3/21 13.4 7.05 11.4 - - 3 RP Yadav (DC-W) 7 7 132 22 - 152 10 4/20 15.2 6.9 13.2 1 - 4 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 - 5 M Kapp (DC-W) 5 5 120 20 2 139 9 3/5 15.44 6.95 13.33 - - 6 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 7 7 114 19 - 146 8 5/22 18.25 7.68 14.25 - 1 7 A Reddy (DC-W) 7 7 138 23 - 179 8 2/27 22.37 7.78 17.25 - - 8 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 7 7 150 25 - 187 8 2/21 23.37 7.48 18.75 - - 9 S Ismail (MI-W) 5 5 120 20 - 124 7 3/18 17.71 6.2 17.14 - - 10 S Ishaque (MI-W) 7 7 120 20 - 138 7 3/27 19.71 6.9 17.14 - -

Sophie Ecclestone has jumped to the first position from sixth. She has taken 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 18.81. Jess Jonassen has moved to second place and has 10 wickets to her name in just five matches at an average of 13.4.

Radha Yadav has moved to third place from second. She has picked 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 15.2. Deepti Sharma has jumped to the fourth position from eighth. She has taken 10 wickets in eight games at an average of 21.7, an economy of 7.23, and a strike rate of 18.

Marizanne Kapp has slipped to fifth place from third with nine wickets in five games at an average of 15.44. Shabnam Md Shakil was the most economical bowler on Monday. She has taken a total of four wickets in three games at an average of 17.25.

