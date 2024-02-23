WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs DC (Updated) ft. Alice Capsey and Arundhati Reddy

Mumbai Indians secured a four-wicket thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in the opening game of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being asked to bat first in the opening game on Friday (February 23), Delhi Capitals lost their opener Shafali Verma for just one run. However, captain Meg Lanning partnered with Alice Capsey to stitch a 64-run stand for the second wicket. Lanning went on to score 31 valuable runs before heading back to the pavilion.

Capsey contributed 75 runs, including nine fours and three sixes while Jemimah Rodrigues smacked a 42-run knock in 24 balls with five fours and two sixes. Marizanne Kapp played a cameo of 16 runs in nine balls to propel the team's total to 171/5 in 20 overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr scalped two wickets apiece while Shabnim Ismail picked up one wicket in the first innings for Mumbai Indians.

In reply, Mumbai Indians lost their opener Hayley Matthews for a two-ball duck. However, Yastika Bhatia teamed up with Nat Sciver Brunt (19) to stitch a 50-run stand for the second wicket.

Later, Yastika (57) went on to forge a match-turning partnership of 56 runs for the third wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite losing partners at the other end, Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 55-run knock in 34 balls with seven fours and one six.

With five runs needed off the last ball, S Sajana smacked a six to take Mumbai Indians over the line with four wickets in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Capsey (DC-W) 1 1 - 75 75 75 53 141.5 - 1 - 8 3 2 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 1 1 - 57 57 57 45 126.66 - 1 - 8 2 3 H Kaur (MI-W) 1 1 - 55 55 55 34 161.76 - 1 - 7 1 4 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 1 1 - 42 42 42 24 175 - - - 5 2 5 MM Lanning (DC-W) 1 1 - 31 31 31 25 124 - - - 3 1 6 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 - 24 24 24 18 133.33 - - - 3 0 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 1 1 - 19 19 19 17 111.76 - - - 2 1 8 M Kapp (DC-W) 1 1 - 16 16 16 9 177.77 - - - 3 0 9 S Sajana (MI-W) 1 1 1 6 6* - 1 600 - - - 0 1 10 AB Kaur (MI-W) 1 1 1 3 3* - 2 150 - - - 0 0

Delhi Capitals top-order batter Alice Capsey propelled to the pole position, amassing 75 runs. She was closely followed by Yastika Bhatia, who smacked a 57-run knock. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed up to secure the third position with 55 runs.

Jemimiah Rodrigues (42) settled with the fourth rank while Meg Lanning accumulated 31 runs to take over the fifth position. Amelia Kerr (24), Nat Sciver Brunt (19), and Marizanne Kapp (16) settled with the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions.

S Sajana (6) and Amanjot Kaur (3) occupied the ninth and 10th positions in the tally.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Capsey (DC-W) 1 1 12 2 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 11.5 6 - - 2 A Reddy (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 33 2 2/33 16.5 8.25 12 - - 4 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 43 2 2/43 21.5 10.75 12 - - 5 S Ismail (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 24 1 1/24 24 6 24 - - 6 M Kapp (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 1 32 1 1/32 32 8 24 - - 7 S Pandey (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 32 1 1/32 32 8 24 - -

Alice Capsey propelled to the pole position in the wickets standings with two scalps at an average of 11.5. Arundhati Reddy secured the second rank with two scalps at an average of 13.5.

Her colleague Nat Sciver Brunt also scalped two wickets at an average of 16.5 to settle with the third rank. Mumbai Indians leggie Amelia Kerr racked up two wickets, averaging 21.5 to make it to the fourth position.

Shabnim Ismail (1), Marizanne Kapp (1), and Shikha Pandey (1) secured the fifth, sixth, and seventh slots at an average of 24, 32, and 32 respectively.

