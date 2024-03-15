WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry and Asha Sobhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore turned things around brilliantly to secure a five-run thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Friday, March 15. It came in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, RCB posted a below-par total of 135/6 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry was the standout batter, hitting 66 runs in 50 balls, featuring eight fours and one six.

While other batters failed to create a significant impact, Georgia Wareham (18) played an important knock to take the team's total to 135. Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, and Saika Ishaque secured two wickets apiece for MI.

Mumbai Indians, in response, started well with Yastika Bhatia (19) and Hayley Matthews (15) contributing important runs. Nat Sciver Brunt (23), and Harmanpreet Kaur (33) also played important knocks.

Amelia Kerr (27*) stood tall till the end of the game. However, Mumbai staged a match-turning collapse from 120/3 in 17.5 overs to 128/6 in 19.4 overs to lose the game by five runs. Shreyanka Patil was the standout bowler, scalping two wickets for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now take on Delhi Capitals in the grand finale of the second season on March 17, Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 EA Perry (RCB-W) 8 8 3 312 66 62.4 239 130.54 - 2 - 37 7 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 8 8 - 308 60 38.5 246 125.2 - 4 - 44 4 3 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 5 295 88* 98.33 216 136.57 - 3 - 34 8 4 BL Mooney (GG-W) 8 8 2 285 85* 47.5 202 141.08 - 3 1 38 5 5 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 9 9 - 269 80 29.88 185 145.4 - 2 - 37 10 6 H Kaur (MI-W) 7 7 2 268 95* 53.6 190 141.05 - 2 1 30 8 7 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 8 8 1 265 71 37.85 170 155.88 - 3 - 25 17 8 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 9 8 2 240 62 40 167 143.71 - 2 - 29 10 9 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 8 8 3 235 69* 47 151 155.62 - 2 1 26 8 10 A Capsey (DC-W) 8 7 - 230 75 32.85 182 126.37 - 1 1 29 6

Ellyse Perry moved up from the sixth to the top spot with 312 runs from eight innings. Meg Lanning (308) and Deepti Sharma (295) slipped one spot each to secure the second and third ranks respectively.

Beth Mooney slid one slot to occupy the fourth rank with 285 runs while Smriti Mandhana (269) retained her fifth slot, hitting 269 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur ascended from the seventh to the sixth position, scoring 268 runs.

Shafali Verma descended from the fourth to the seventh slot, smacking 265 runs. Richa Ghosh (240) moved up from the 10th to the eighth rank. Jemimah Rodrigues (235) and Alice Capsey (230) glided one position down to secure the ninth and 10th spots respectively.

WPL Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Kapp (DC-W) 6 6 144 24 2 156 11 3/5 14.18 6.5 13.09 - - 2 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 6 6 138 23 - 166 11 3/21 15.09 7.21 12.54 - - 3 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - - 4 RP Yadav (DC-W) 8 8 144 24 - 169 10 4/20 16.9 7.04 14.4 1 - 5 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 9 9 138 23 - 171 10 5/22 17.1 7.43 13.8 - 1 6 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 8 8 174 29 1 207 10 2/20 20.7 7.13 17.4 - - 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 9 9 162 27 - 215 10 2/14 21.5 7.96 16.2 - - 8 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 - 9 SR Patil (RCB-W) 7 7 108 18 - 145 9 4/26 16.11 8.05 12 1 - 10 S Ishaque (MI-W) 9 9 150 25 - 189 9 3/27 21 7.56 16.66 - -

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and Sophie Ecclestone stayed at the top three spots. They have scalped 11 wickets apiece at an average of 14.18, 15.09, and 18.81 respectively.

Radha Yadav (10) retained her fourth rank at 16.9. Asha Sobhana (10) moved up from the seventh to the fifth spot at 17.1. Tanuja Kanwar (10) slipped one spot to the sixth rank at 20.7.

Nat Sciver Brunt (10) climbed up from the ninth to the seventh spot at 21.5. Deepti Sharma (10) maintained her eighth position, averaging 21.7. Shreyanka Patil (9) propelled from the 13th to the ninth rank at 16.11 while Saiqa Ishaque (9) ascended from the 14th to the 10th position at 21.

