WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry and Asha Sobhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore turned things around brilliantly to secure a five-run thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Friday, March 15. It came in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, RCB posted a below-par total of 135/6 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry was the standout batter, hitting 66 runs in 50 balls, featuring eight fours and one six.

While other batters failed to create a significant impact, Georgia Wareham (18) played an important knock to take the team's total to 135. Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, and Saika Ishaque secured two wickets apiece for MI.

Mumbai Indians, in response, started well with Yastika Bhatia (19) and Hayley Matthews (15) contributing important runs. Nat Sciver Brunt (23), and Harmanpreet Kaur (33) also played important knocks.

Amelia Kerr (27*) stood tall till the end of the game. However, Mumbai staged a match-turning collapse from 120/3 in 17.5 overs to 128/6 in 19.4 overs to lose the game by five runs. Shreyanka Patil was the standout bowler, scalping two wickets for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now take on Delhi Capitals in the grand finale of the second season on March 17, Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1EA Perry (RCB-W)8833126662.4239130.54-2-377
2MM Lanning (DC-W)88-3086038.5246125.2-4-444
3DB Sharma (UPW-W)88529588*98.33216136.57-3-348
4BL Mooney (GG-W)88228585*47.5202141.08-31385
5S Mandhana (RCB-W)99-2698029.88185145.4-2-3710
6H Kaur (MI-W)77226895*53.6190141.05-21308
7Shafali Verma (DC-W)8812657137.85170155.88-3-2517
8RM Ghosh (RCB-W)9822406240167143.71-2-2910
9JI Rodrigues (DC-W)88323569*47151155.62-21268
10A Capsey (DC-W)87-2307532.85182126.37-11296

Ellyse Perry moved up from the sixth to the top spot with 312 runs from eight innings. Meg Lanning (308) and Deepti Sharma (295) slipped one spot each to secure the second and third ranks respectively.

Beth Mooney slid one slot to occupy the fourth rank with 285 runs while Smriti Mandhana (269) retained her fifth slot, hitting 269 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur ascended from the seventh to the sixth position, scoring 268 runs.

Shafali Verma descended from the fourth to the seventh slot, smacking 265 runs. Richa Ghosh (240) moved up from the 10th to the eighth rank. Jemimah Rodrigues (235) and Alice Capsey (230) glided one position down to secure the ninth and 10th spots respectively.

WPL Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Kapp (DC-W)66144242156113/514.186.513.09--
2JL Jonassen (DC-W)6613823-166113/2115.097.2112.54--
3S Ecclestone (UPW-W)8818931.3-207113/2018.816.5717.18--
4RP Yadav (DC-W)8814424-169104/2016.97.0414.41-
5A Sobhana (RCB-W)9913823-171105/2217.17.4313.8-1
6TP Kanwar (GG-W)88174291207102/2020.77.1317.4--
7Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)9916227-215102/1421.57.9616.2--
8DB Sharma (UPW-W)8818030-217104/1921.77.23181-
9SR Patil (RCB-W)7710818-14594/2616.118.05121-
10S Ishaque (MI-W)9915025-18993/27217.5616.66--

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and Sophie Ecclestone stayed at the top three spots. They have scalped 11 wickets apiece at an average of 14.18, 15.09, and 18.81 respectively.

Radha Yadav (10) retained her fourth rank at 16.9. Asha Sobhana (10) moved up from the seventh to the fifth spot at 17.1. Tanuja Kanwar (10) slipped one spot to the sixth rank at 20.7.

Nat Sciver Brunt (10) climbed up from the ninth to the seventh spot at 21.5. Deepti Sharma (10) maintained her eighth position, averaging 21.7. Shreyanka Patil (9) propelled from the 13th to the ninth rank at 16.11 while Saiqa Ishaque (9) ascended from the 14th to the 10th position at 21.

