WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a 23-run win over UP Warriorz in the 11th game of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Sabbhineni Meghana was promoted up the order and she smacked a 28-run knock off 21 balls with five boundaries. Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry went on to stitch a 95-run stand for the second wicket.

Mandhana smacked 80 runs off 50 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes while Perry contributed 58 runs in 37 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Richa Ghosh played a cameo, scoring 21* runs in 10 balls to propel the team's total to 198/3 in 20 overs. Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone scalped a wicket apiece for the Warriorz.

In response, UP Warriorz started off well with Kiran Navgire scoring 18 runs off 11 balls. However, Chamari Athapaththu (8), Grace Harris (5), and Shweta Sehrawat (1) failed to make an impact.

Alyssa Healy scored 55 runs off 38 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Deepti Sharma (33) and Poonam Khemnar (31) also contributed valuable runs. However, that wasn't enough for the Warriorz as they could only reach 175/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 23 runs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024:

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 5 5 - 219 80 43.8 142 154.22 - 2 - 30 8 2 S Meghana (RCB-W) 5 5 1 164 53 41 136 120.58 - 1 - 20 3 3 GM Harris (UPW-W) 5 5 2 158 60* 52.66 96 164.58 - 1 - 22 5 4 A Capsey (DC-W) 4 3 - 148 75 49.33 103 143.68 - 1 - 17 5 5 MM Lanning (DC-W) 4 4 - 148 55 37 126 117.46 - 2 - 17 2 6 AJ Healy (UPW-W) 5 5 - 139 55 27.8 107 129.9 - 1 - 22 3 7 EA Perry (RCB-W) 4 4 2 133 58 66.5 96 138.54 - 1 - 14 4 8 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 4 4 1 128 64* 42.66 91 140.65 - 2 - 10 9 9 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 4 4 - 121 57 30.25 89 135.95 - 1 - 16 5 10 AC Kerr (MI-W) 4 4 1 118 40* 39.33 83 142.16 - - - 14 1

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana moved up from fourth to the top position with 219 runs in five innings. Her teammate Sabbhineni Meghana (164) climbed up from the fifth to the second position.

Grace Harris (158), Alice Capsey (148), and Meg Lanning (148) slipped two positions to occupy the third, fourth, and fifth ranks at an average of 52.66, 49.33, and 37 respectively. Alyssa Healy (139) surged from the 14th to the sixth position.

Ellyse Perry (133) ascended from the 17th to the seventh rank. Shafali Verma (128), Yastika Bhatia (121), and Amelia Kerr (118) descended two slots down to secure the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RP Yadav (DC-W) 4 4 72 12 - 77 7 4/20 11 6.41 10.28 1 - 2 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 5 5 84 14 - 106 7 5/22 15.14 7.57 12 - 1 3 AC Kerr (MI-W) 4 4 90 15 - 114 7 4/17 16.28 7.6 12.85 1 - 4 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 5 5 117 19.3 - 124 7 3/20 17.71 6.35 16.71 - - 5 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 - 43 6 3/21 7.16 5.37 8 - - 6 M Kapp (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 2 72 6 3/5 12 6 12 - - 7 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 4 4 78 13 - 95 6 2/21 15.83 7.3 13 - - 8 A Reddy (DC-W) 4 4 84 14 - 108 6 2/27 18 7.71 14 - - 9 S Molineux (RCB-W) 5 5 108 18 - 139 6 3/25 23.16 7.72 18 - - 10 SFM Devine (RCB-W) 5 5 84 14 - 98 5 2/23 19.6 7 16.8 - -

Radha Yadav (7) remains on top of the wickets standings with an average of 11. Asha Sobhana (7) surged from the eighth to the second spot, averaging 15.14. Amelia Kerr (7) slipped from the second to the third slot, averaging 16.28.

Sophie Ecclestone (7) climbed up from the sixth to the fourth position, averaging 17.71. Jess Jonassen (6) slipped from the third to the fifth rank, averaging 7.16. Marizanne Kapp (6) descended from the fourth to the sixth position at 12.

Tanuja Kanwar (6) slid from the fifth to the seventh position at 15.83. Arundhati Reddy (6) glided down from the seventh to the eighth position, averaging 18. Sophie Molineux (6) moved up from the 12th rank to occupy the ninth spot at 23.16. Sophie Devine (5) ascended from the 15th to the 10th slot at 17.6.

