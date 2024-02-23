WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 23 for MI vs DC match 

The first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see a repeat of the last edition's final, with Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

Led by ace all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai emerged victorious when the two sides met in the WPL 2023 final. In a low-scoring encounter, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls to help Mumbai lift the trophy in the first-ever season.

MI will want to begin from where they left off last season, while DC, led by Meg Lanning, will look for revenge. The Capitals will want to start the tournament on a winning note and set the record straight from the first game.

The current head-to-head record between the two teams currently stands at 2-1 in favor of Mumbai Indians.

While the plot is set for a thrilling contest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans would be eager to know about the weather conditions in Bengaluru for Friday night. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Thus, a full 40 overs of action is on the cards in the curtain raiser for WPL 2024.

The temperature will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 30s. However, the air quality in Bengaluru has been deemed to be unhealthy.

MI vs DC Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, and Fatima Jaffer.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, and Sneha Deepthi.

