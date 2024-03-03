WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 3 for GG vs DC match

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Gujarat Giants (GG) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, March 3.

Gujarat are the only winless team in the competition this season They have lost all three games so far and languish at the bottom of the points table. With the tournament approaching its business end, the Giants need to bounce back soon to keep themselves alive in the hunt for a top-three finish.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have bounced back strongly, winning the last two games after losing the WPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians. Meg Lanning and company are currently second in the standings and a win today will propel them to the top of the points table.

Both teams have produced quality encounters last season, with the head-to-head record standing at 1-1. Delhi and Gujarat will look to get the better of each other on Sunday to improve their record.

While the stage is set for a thrilling contest, fans are keen to know how the weather will pan out in Bengaluru on March 3. According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the WPL match, with heavy winds blowing in the stadium.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the actual feeling will be below by two to three degrees. Humidity is expected to be in the 40s.

WPL 2024: GG vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, and Sneha Deepthi.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, and Trisha Poojitha.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App