WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 5 for DC vs MI match

The 12th match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, March 5. The action will now shift from Bengaluru to Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi and Mumbai occupy the top two spots in the WPL points table after the end of the Bengaluru leg. While the former sit on top with six points, the defending champions also have six points but are placed second due to an inferior net run rate.

Led by superstar Meg Lanning, the Capitals will be desperate to come on top this time around after going down in the last meeting. In the tournament opener, Mumbai successfully chased down 172 to win by four wickets, courtesy of a last-ball six from S Sajana.

However, Delhi haven't lost a game since then and will hope to continue the winning momentum in a bid to strengthen their place at the top of the points table.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, picked up where they left off last season. Barring the game against UP Warriorz, they have been pretty dominant. They have played like a unit and will hope to carry on as they aim to leapfrog Delhi Capitals and occupy the top spot in the standings.

Fans are buzzing about the weather conditions as WPL shifts its base from Bengaluru to Delhi. According to Accuweather, temperatures are expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius during the game. The humidity will also be in the lower range.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation and a full 40 overs of action is expected on Tuesday night.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, and Sneha Deepthi.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, and Amandeep Kaur.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App