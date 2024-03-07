WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 7 for UPW vs MI match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 7.

Defending champions Mumbai currently occupy the third spot in the standings with six points from five games. Harmanpreet Kaur and company are coming off the back of a defeat against Delhi Capitals and will look to bounce back, as the tournament inches towards its business end.

The Warriorz, on the other hand, are placed one spot below Mumbai with two wins from five matches. They have also lost their last game and will look to return to winning ways to keep their hope alive of making it to the playoffs.

The last time these two teams met in WPL 2024, UPW emerged victorious, beating Mumbai Indians convincingly by seven wickets.

With both teams vying for a win, it is expected to be a thrilling contest. And much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain at all during the game and a full 40 overs of game is on the cards.

The temperature is expected to go down as the game progresses and it is expected to hover around 17-18 degrees Celsius. There is no cloud cover and the humidity is likely to be in the 50s.

WPL 2024: UPW vs MI Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, and Gouher Sultana.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Issy Wong, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer, and Chloe Tryon.

