WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 9 for MI vs GG match

The 16th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against Gujarat Giants (GG) in Delhi on Saturday, March 9.

Gujarat went through a winless run in the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024. They recently tasted victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, thanks to a stellar showing from their openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney. The Giants' campaign has been marred by injuries and withdrawals but they will look to put those behind and continue their winning run.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to leapfrog Delhi Capitals (DC) in the points table after the latter suffered a last-ball defeat against UP Warriorz on Friday.

Gujarat have never won against Mumbai Indians and will look to record their maiden victory over MI, who will be keen to continue their dominance.

While both teams come into the contest with different perspectives, fans will want to see an exciting contest between the bat and the ball in the upcoming WPL game. Much to the delight of fans, although there is no chance of precipitation during the game, there would be significant cloud cover.

According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around 19-20 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature and the humidity would be in the 30s.

WPL 2024: MI vs GG Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Bharati Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, and Trisha Poojitha.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, and Chloe Tryon.

