WPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities list and Telecast details

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in the final of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. Apart from the cricketing action, the fans will be entertained by a special closing ceremony, which is set to take place before the summit clash at the venue.

The pre-match ceremony will kick off at 6:45 PM (IST) and will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Fans will also be able to stream the ceremony digitally on JioHotstar.

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the WPL 2025 closing ceremony. The other notable names who will dazzle the viewers with their performances include DJ Shadow, Jasmine Sandlas, French Montana, and Mohamed Ramadan.

DC entered the final by finishing as the table-toppers of the league stage by winning five out of their eight outings. MI, on the other hand, trumped Gujarat Giants (GG) by 47 runs in the Eliminator to book a final berth. The WPL 2025 final will commence at 8:00 PM (IST).

WPL 2025 final will be the second time DC and MI meet in the summit clash of the tournament

DC have been one of the most consistent teams of the WPL, having made it to the final in all three seasons so far. They were up against MI in the ultimate showdown of the inaugural edition in 2023.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai side beat Delhi by seven wickets to clinch the coveted Champions Trophy. DC have a chance of avenging the defeat by emerging victorious and claiming their maiden title.

The two sides have played seven matches against each other in the league. DC have a slight advantage in terms of the head-to-head record, which stands at 4-3 in their favor.

It is worth mentioning that Meg Lanning's DC won both of their league matches against MI in WPL 2025. A high-octane final between the two star-studded teams is on the cards.

