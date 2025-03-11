WPL 2025 playoffs: Schedule, venues, IST timings and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 11 runs in the last league match of WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 11. The loss meant that MI missed out on an opportunity to qualify directly for the final. As for RCB, it was a good consolation win after five consecutive losses. The win also meant that they did not finish last in the points table.

Bowling first after winning the toss in match number 20 of WPL 2025, Mumbai Indians conceded 199 runs in 20 overs while picking up only three wickets. Smriti Mandhana hammered 53 off 37 for RCB, while Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 49 off 38. Richa Ghosh (36 off 22) and Georgia Wareham (31* off 10) also made important contributions to push their team to an impressive total.

Chasing a stiff target of 200, MI were held to 188-9 as Sneh Rana picked up three wickets, while Perry and Kim Garth chipped in with two each. For Mumbai, Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 69 off 35, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

WPL 2025 playoffs schedule

Looking at the points table after the league stage of WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) both finished with 10 points from eight matches. However, DC took the top spot and directly qualified for the final on the basis of a superior net run rate. They finished with a net run rate of +0.396, while Mumbai Indians managed a net run rate of +0.192.

MI will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL 2025 Eliminator at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13. GG finished third in the points table, with eight points from eight matches, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time. The winner of the Eliminator will take on Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final on Saturday, March 15.

March 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Eliminator, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

March 15: Delhi Capitals Women vs Winner of Eliminator, Final, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

WPL 2025 playoffs Telecast Channel: Where to watch live streaming

In India, the live telecast of the WPL 2025 playoffs would be available on Star Sports network channels. The live streaming of the contests can be watched on JioHotstar. As per a post on Star Sports' X handle, the live coverage of the Eliminator will start at 6:00 PM IST. The toss would be held at 7:00 PM.

