WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs MI match

The Delhi Capitals have returned to the number one spot in the WPL 2025 points table after a comfortable nine-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. It was the fourth win of the season for DC, who have become the first team to reach eight points in the standings.

DC have played six matches, recording four wins and two defeats. Their net run rate improved from -0.223 to +0.201 as they chased down a 124-run target against MI in just 14.3 overs.

On the other side, MI have dropped down from first to second position in the WPL 2025 points table. The inaugural WPL champions suffered their second defeat of the season, with the first one coming against DC as well.

MI have six points from five matches. Their net run rate has declined from +0.780 to +0.166 after their disappointing performance against DC at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru climb to 2nd position in WPL 2025 points table?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their final home match of WPL 2025 against the in-form Delhi Capitals team on March 1. It will be the second game in the span of two days for DC, who recently attained pole position in the standings.

DC will be keen to continue their winning momentum. If they beat RCB in their upcoming battle, Delhi will be a step closer to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, RCB will aim to end their losing streak, having suffered three back-to-back losses on home turf this season. The defending champions have lost against the Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium so far.

If RCB snap their losing streak, they will have an opportunity to overtake MI and attain the second position in the standings. It will be interesting to see if RCB can beat DC.

