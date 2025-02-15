WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs DC match

Delhi Capitals have moved up to the second position in the WPL 2025 points table after a nail-biting win against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. DC chased down a 165-run target against MI on the last ball of the game to complete a two-wicket victory in Vadodra.

This win helped Delhi Capitals take their tally to two points from one match. Their net run rate stands at +0.050. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are third in the WPL 2025 points table with zero points and a net run rate of -0.050 after one game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to be the No. 1 team in the standings. The Bengaluru-based franchise have two points and a net run rate of +0.869, thanks to their win against the Gujarat Giants on February 14.

Gujarat have slipped from second to fourth position in the points table after Delhi Capitals' win over the Mumbai Indians. The Giants have zero points from one match and a net run rate of -0.869.

Gujarat Giants can move up to 3rd position in WPL 2025 points table soon

Gujarat Giants will return to the field on February 16 when they take on the UP Warriorz in the third match of WPL 2025. Baroda's Kotambi Stadium will play host to this contest as well.

The pitch in Baroda has been great for batting. Fans should expect a thrilling game between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz. If the Giants win this game, they can overtake the Mumbai Indians and attain a place in the Top 3 of the points table.

On the other side, the UP Warriorz will play their first match of the new WPL season. The Warriorz will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note. A big win over the Gujarat Giants can even take the Warriorz to the helm of the standings.

