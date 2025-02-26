WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs MI match

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI) have climbed to the top of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 points table. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 11 of WPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 26.

After the Warriorz were asked to bat first, Grace Harris gave her team a superb start with her blistering 26-ball 45, but couldn't extend her stay. Nat Sciver-Brunt was brilliant with the ball as she recorded figures of 3/18 in four overs. MI restricted UPW to 142/9. Shabnim Ismail and Sanskriti Gupta took two wickets each.

Sciver-Brunt (75*) then outperformed everyone with the bat as well, stitching a 133-run stand with Hayley Matthews (59) as MI chased the target with eight wickets and 18 balls remaining. Sciver-Brunt was named the player of the match.

As a result, MI have now jumped to the top of the WPL points table, with six points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.780. Meanwhile, UPW, have lost three out of five matches. They are at the fourth spot with as many points and a NRR of -0.124.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could rise to the top of WPL table

Mumbai Indians' stay at the top of the WPL points table could be cut short if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win their next match against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday. It will be the rematch of the inaugural WPL 2025 match, where RCB scripted the biggest-ever run-chase in WPL history.

RCB are at the third spot with two wins in four games. They endured a heartbreaking Super Over loss the last time around. As for Gujarat, they desperately need a win here. With just one win after four games, things are getting nervy for the Ashleigh Gardner-led side.

