WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs DC Final (Updated) ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews 

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a thrilling eight-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final on Saturday (March 15) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became the first team to win the title twice, having emerged as the champion in the 2023 edition as well.

Batting first, MI were off to a bad start, as Marizanne Kapp dismissed Yastika Bhatia (8) and Hayley Matthews (3) early. Nevertheless, Nat Sciver-Brunt (30) and Kaur (66) stitched a crucial 89-run stand to keep the team in good stead. Their contributions eventually helped the side to post a 149-run total.

Along with Kapp, Jess Jonassen and Nallapureddy Charani bagged two wickets each for the Capitals.

Thereafter, captain Meg Lanning (13) and Shafali Varma (4) couldn't provide a good start to the Capitals. Jemimah Rodrigues (30) and Kapp (40) played well to keep the team in the hunt. Although Niki Prasad (25) tried well, they fell short by eight runs. Sciver-Brunt was the pick of the bowlers for MI with three wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged Player of the Match for her brilliant fifty. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 523 runs and picking up 12 wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the top batters and wicket-takers after the conclusion of WPL 2025.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 10 10 2 523 80* 65.37 343 152.47 - 5 - 84 4 2 Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) 8 8 4 372 90* 93 250 148.8 - 4 1 40 11 3 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 10 10 - 307 77 30.7 250 122.8 - 3 1 42 9 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 9 9 1 304 80* 38 199 152.76 - 1 1 34 16 5 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) 10 10 1 302 66 33.55 195 154.87 - 3 - 43 1 6 Meg Lanning (DC-W) 9 9 1 276 92 34.5 232 118.96 - 3 - 45 1 7 Ashleigh Mooney (GG-W) 9 9 1 243 79* 30.37 148 164.18 - 3 1 17 18 8 Beth Mooney (GG-W) 9 9 1 237 96* 29.62 185 128.1 - 2 1 37 0 9 Harleen Deol (GG-W) 9 9 3 232 70* 38.66 192 120.83 - 1 - 32 1 10 Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) 8 8 2 230 69 38.33 131 175.57 - 2 - 25 13

Nat Sciver-Brunt solidified her position as a top batter in the WPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder amassed 523 runs at a strike rate of 152.47, with five fifties.

Ellyse Perry had a fine season, as she scored 372 runs in eight appearances, with four fifties to her name. Hayley Matthews retained the third spot on the table with 307 runs, despite her single-digit score in the final.

Though Shafali Varma failed to provide a good start to DC in the final, she did well throughout the season with 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76. Harmanpreet Kaur climbed from eighth to fifth position with a terrific knock in the final. MI captain garnered 302 runs at a strike rate of 154.87, with three half-centuries.

The Australian trio of Meg Lanning (276), Ashleigh Gardner (243) and Beth Mooney (237) took the subsequent positions in the list. Beth Mooney (232) and Richa Ghosh (230) round off the top 10 batters of the competition.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Amelia Kerr (MI-W) 10 10 222 37 - 287 18 5/38 15.94 7.75 12.33 - 1 2 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 10 10 224 37.2 - 307 18 3/16 17.05 8.22 12.44 - - 3 Jess Jonassen (DC-W) 8 8 171 28.3 - 235 13 4/31 18.07 8.24 13.15 1 - 4 Georgia Wareham (RCB-W) 8 8 174 29 1 255 12 3/21 21.25 8.79 14.5 - - 5 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 10 10 204 34 - 270 12 3/18 22.5 7.94 17 - - 6 Kashvee Gautam (GG-W) 9 9 186 31 - 200 11 3/11 18.18 6.45 16.9 - - 7 Shikha Pandey (DC-W) 9 9 204 34 1 241 11 2/14 21.9 7.08 18.54 - - 8 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 7 7 162 27 1 213 10 3/23 21.3 7.88 16.2 - - 9 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 192 32 - 220 9 3/25 24.44 6.87 21.33 - - 10 Deandra Dottin (GG-W) 8 8 178 29.4 - 250 9 2/14 27.77 8.42 19.77 - -

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr added two to her tally to emerge as the finest bowler in the WPL 2025. She scalped 18 wickets at an average of 15.94, with best figures of 5/38. Her teammate Hayley Matthews also finished with 18 scalps at an average of 17.04.

Jess Jonassen took two in the final to rise to the third spot in the final table. She took a total of 13 wickets, with a best effort of 4/31.

Georgia Wareham descended one spot to complete the season with 12 wickets. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt gained four places with her three-wicket burst in the final. The veteran all-rounder also had 12 dismissals in the WPL 2025.

Kashvee Gautam (11) and Shikha Pandey (11) took the subsequent positions in the table. Renuka Singh finished the season on eighth spot with 10 scalps in seven appearances.

With nine wickets each, experienced international stars, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin were in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

