WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 21 for RCB vs MI match 

It's the clash of titans in the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025 tonight (February 21). Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have picked up exactly where they left off last season, winning the title after beating the Delhi Capitals in the final. In the first game, they pulled off a mammoth run chase, gunning down 202 runs against the Gujarat Giants. They then thrashed Delhi in the second game, beating them by eight wickets.

Although it's still early days, RCB have shown that they have all the bases covered, with batters chipping in with match-winning performances. The bowlers have set up a victory in their last fixture, which will give them a lot of confidence heading into the MI clash.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost their opening fixture to Delhi in the last over. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and company bounced back in the next game to beat Gujarat by five wickets. MI will strive to be more consistent, as they look to make it two wins in a row.

With two heavyweight teams going up against each other, fans are expected to fill the Chinnaswamy Stadium in huge numbers. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation during the match hours, and they can experience an uninterrupted match.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels, which are expected to be in the 30s.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and MI in WPL?

The two teams have produced some nail-biting encounters in the past WPL seasons. They have met each other five times, with MI coming out on top three times, while RCB have emerged victorious in two.

The Royal Challengers will buoyed with confidence given that they have won the last two meetings between the two teams, including the WPL 2024 Eliminator.

