WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 22 for DC vs UPW match

The eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) play the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22. The two teams met less than 72 hours ago, where they played out a thriller with DC eventually coming out on top.

The Capitals chased down 167 runs with one ball and seven wickets to spare to take home two crucial points. After a great start to the run chase by Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland (41*) and Marizanne Kapp (29*) stitched together a crucial partnership to take the team home.

Despite two wins from three matches, DC haven't looked consistent and will want to sort their issues quickly, with back-to-back games lined up.

UPW, on the other hand, have lost both games so far and sit at the bottom of the points table. The overseas players have not lived up to the standards, and their fielding has also continued to haunt them this season. Deepti Sharma and company need to find solutions quickly as the tournament reaches its business end.

The first game of the Bengaluru leg saw a massive turnout and another full house is on the cards tonight. The conditions were perfect in Bengaluru last night for a cricket match, and similar conditions are expected today.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a few degrees less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels during the match hours. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall, meaning fans can anticipate an uninterrupted contest on Saturday.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and UPW in the WPL?

The Delhi Capitals have dominated whenever they have met the UP Warriorz in the WPL. The Capitals have won four of the five meetings between the two teams, including the last game, which was played 72 hours before.

UPW's only victory came during the second leg of WPL 2024 when they beat DC by one run in a low-scoring game.

